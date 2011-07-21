Northants toil against Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Northampton Close, day two: Derbyshire 364, Northants 220-6 Derbys 6pts, Northants 4pts Match scorecard

Northants toiled to 220-6, still trailing by 144 runs, following two days against Derbyshire.

The visitors resumed on 321-8 and Tony Palladino's run-a-ball 60 saw them to 364 all out.

Chaminda Vaas finished with 4-105 for the Divison Two leaders, while Jack Brooks, Lee Daggett and Andrew Hall each took two wickets.

Rob Newton made 94 for the hosts in reply, as they closed 144 runs behind with four wickets remaining.