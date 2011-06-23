Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First Test, Kingston (day four): India 246 & 252 beat West Indies 173 & 262 by 63 runs Match scorecard

Seamer Praveen Kumar took 3-42 in West Indies' second innings

India's bowlers dominated the West Indies as the tourists completed a 63-run victory inside four days in the first Test in Kingston.

The home side resumed on 131-3, needing a further 195 runs to secure victory, but their hopes were soon extinguished.

Praveen Kumar bowled top-scorer Darren Bravo (41) with the score on 148 and wickets tumbled quickly after that.

Kumar finished with 3-42 as the hosts were all out for 262 and India took the initiative in the three-match series.

Bravo and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who had shared an unbroken 51-run stand at the end of day three, added 17 runs to the total before Bravo was bowled by Kumar after moving too far across his crease and exposing his leg stump.

Kumar struck again in his next over to remove the obdurate Chanderpaul, who departed for 30 after seeing his loose drive snapped up by Suresh Raina at cover.

Did you know? This is just the fifth time that India have won a Test match in the Caribbean - but they have not lost a Test in the West Indies since 2002.

Birthday boy Carlton Baugh lasted four balls before he, too, was on his way back to the pavilion, caught by Virat Kohli off the bowling of Harbhajan Singh for a duck.

That brought home captain Darren Sammy to the wicket and he smashed Harbhajan for three successive sixes in his first over.

Sammy continued to counter-attack as he sought to wrest the initiative back from India but, having scored 25 off 10 balls, he perished after aiming a big shot at Amit Mishra's first ball of the session and finding VVS Laxman at extra cover.

That left West Indies on 181-7 and it became 188-8 when Brendan Nash was trapped lbw by Mishra for nine.

Ravi Rampaul gave the home fans something to cheer with a brisk 34 that included six fours and a six off Harbhajan before he was snared by a superb lifting ball from Ishant Sharma.

Final pair Fidel Edwards and Devendra Bishoo, who hit two fours and a six in his innings of 26, showed some fight after lunch but Bishoo was finally dismissed by Raina, the ball trickling onto his stumps from a defensive stroke.

The second Test begins in Bridgetown, Barbados next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rampaul was fined 10% of his match fee after being found guilty of dissent, having disputed an umpire's decision.