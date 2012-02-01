Cricket commentaries

WEDNESDAY 30 MAY

One-Day Cup

Derbyshire v Yorkshire, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Leeds)

Essex v Glamorgan, 11:00 BST (BBC Essex and BBC Radio Wales)

Middlesex v Hampshire, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Solent)

Warwickshire v Northamptonshire, 14:00 BST (BBC Coventry & Warwickshire, BBC WM 95.6 and BBC Radio Northampton)

Warwickshire v Northamptonshire, 21:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)

THURSDAY 31 MAY

One-Day Cup

Leicestershire v Lancashire, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Leicester, BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Manchester)

FRIDAY 1 JUNE - TUESDAY 5 JUNE

International Test Match Series

England v Pakistan - second Test, 10:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)

Start times of commentaries and matches are subject to change at short notice.

