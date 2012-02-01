Cricket commentaries
- From the section Cricket
BBC national and local radio provide commentary for domestic and international matches throughout the season.
WEDNESDAY 30 MAY
One-Day Cup
Derbyshire v Yorkshire, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Leeds)
Essex v Glamorgan, 11:00 BST (BBC Essex and BBC Radio Wales)
Middlesex v Hampshire, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Solent)
Warwickshire v Northamptonshire, 14:00 BST (BBC Coventry & Warwickshire, BBC WM 95.6 and BBC Radio Northampton)
Warwickshire v Northamptonshire, 21:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
THURSDAY 31 MAY
One-Day Cup
Leicestershire v Lancashire, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Leicester, BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Manchester)
FRIDAY 1 JUNE - TUESDAY 5 JUNE
International Test Match Series
England v Pakistan - second Test, 10:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)