Yorkshire's Bairstow bats into record books over Notts

LV County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge Close, day two: Yorkshire 534-9 dec, Nottinghamshire 43-0 Yorkshire 3pts, Notts 2pts Match scorecard Live commentary

Jonny Bairstow and Ryan Sidebottom put on 151 in 39 overs at Trent Bridge

Jonny Bairstow hit a career-best double hundred as Yorkshire's batsmen broke a 112-year record against Nottinghamshire on day two.

Bairstow made 205 and put on 151 with Ryan Sidebottom (45no) to break the record for the ninth wicket against Notts that had stood since 1899.

Paul Franks (4-135) had earlier helped reduce Yorkshire from 303-3 to 383-8 as Joe Root was out for 95.

The visitors declared on 534-9 and Notts were 43-0 at stumps.

After Yorkshire dominated day one in glorious sunshine, cloud cover on day two prompted a clatter of wickets.

The visitors first lost Root, who fell five short of a maiden first-class century when he nibbled at an away-swinger from Franks and was caught behind by Chris Read.

Luke Fletcher (2-76) bowled Gerad Brophy in the next over for a three-ball duck and Franks found some bounce in the pitch to account for Adil Rashid and Richard Pyrah soon after.

Ajmal Shahzad made 18 before giving his wicket away - attempting to hit Samit Patel (2-140) for six he sliced to mid-off.

That brought former Notts man Sidebottom to the crease, for his first return to Trent Bridge since ending his seven-year stint with Notts in the off-season.

With the hosts missing leading wicket-taker Andre Adams due to an elbow problem, Bairstow and Sidebottom took full advantage and broke the ninth-wicket record against Notts, set by George Hirst and Wilfred Rhodes at Trent Bridge in 1899.

Bairstow's 292-ball innings contained five sixes and 24 fours and was finally ended when he was yorked by Steven Mullaney, one ball after hitting a six to reach his double hundred, which promptly brought a decleration on 534-9.

Notts openers Mark Wagh and Neil Edwards survied a testing new-ball spell from Shahzad and Sidebottom unscathed before bad light ended play an hour early, but they still require another 342 to avoid the follow-on.

CLOSE OF PLAY SUMMARY

BBC Radio Nottingham's Dave Bracegirdle:

"A superb double-hundred from Jonny Bairstow has put Yorkshire into a commanding position at the halfway stage of this contest.

"It now remains to be seen if one of the top five in the champions' batting order can produce something equally eye-catching.

"With almost 19 overs lost to the weather already and a less-than-ideal forecast being predicted for the final two days, there is every chance that this will peter out into a draw.

"Notts will be aware of the need to bat well and accumulate as many batting points as possible in what seems sure to be a close title race."