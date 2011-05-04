Phillip Hodson will become next MCC president

Current president Christopher Martin-Jenkins nominated his successor

Yorkshire businessman Phillip Hodson is to become the next president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The former Cambridge Blue will succeed present incumbent Test Match Special commentator Christopher Martin-Jenkins on 1 October, for a one-year term.

Hodson, who is chief executive of insurance brokers The Oval Group, was an opening batsman for Cambridge, and played for Yorkshire's second XI.

His appointment was made at Lord's during MCC's annual general meeting.

Martin-Jenkins said: "Phillip is a man greatly respected by everyone who knows him and who has worked with him at MCC, and he has already been a great servant of this club. It is my great pleasure to nominate him as president of MCC for 2011-12."

Hodson became an MCC member in 1979 and has since played more than 300 games for the club.

Martin-Jenkins added: "I believe that Phillip Hodson will become only the fourth president in a very long line to be what one might call Yorkshire through and through, and he follows three very distinguished presidents indeed in Lord Hawke, Sir Stanley Jackson and Sir William Worsley.

"But for so great a cricketing county you might think only three MCC presidents a rather scant representation."

The MCC still has worldwide responsibility for the game's laws and also owns Lord's and, traditionally, its president nominates his own successor.