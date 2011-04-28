Trescothick ton as Somerset take charge of Hampshire

LV County Championship Division One, The Rose Bowl Close of play, day two: Hampshire 285, Somerset 405-5Somerset 8pts, Hampshire 3pts Match scorecard

Marcus Trescothick made his first century of the summer to steer Somerset into a position of strength against Hampshire at The Rose Bowl.

After resuming on 40-0, responding to Hampshire's 285, Somerset skipper Trescothick more than quadrupled his run haul for the season so far.

Helped by Craig Kieswetter (58), the ex-England opener eased to an unbeaten 193 to help his side reach 405-5.

That gives the visitors a healthy lead of 120 going into the third day.

Trescothick had endured a miserable start to the season, with a total of just 48 first-class runs from four innings - and a top score of 21.

But all that was forgotten as he dominated the Hampshire attack, batting through the day for an innings which has so far occupied six hours and 42 minutes.

Last season's runners-up Somerset had lost their opening two matches of the season.

But, with Trescothick in command to post the 44th first-class century of his career, they appeared to experience none of the difficulties which had confronted the home side the previous afternoon on a typically gentle Rose Bowl wicket.

David Griffiths gave Hampshire some early hope when he had Arul Suppiah (19) caught at the wicket with only seven added to the overnight total.

But Trescothick then took control, dominating stands of 70 with Nick Compton for the second wicket and 80 for the third with James Hildreth.

He then featured in a partnership worth 131 in 30 overs for the fourth wicket with Kieswetter, who gave South African Friedel de Wet a sharp return catch.

But there was no stopping the Somerset captain as he reached the close, having faced 319 balls, hitting 28 fours and two sixes against a Hampshire attack already wilting.

Hampshire captain Dominic Cork, still feeling the effects of a groin problem, sent down just 12 overs, while de Wet was the pick of the home bowlers with 2-59.