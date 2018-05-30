'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
Morgan ruled out with broken finger
England one-day and Twenty20 captain Eoin Morgan withdraws from the ICC World XI squad with a fractured finger.
England one-day and Twenty20 captain Eoin Morgan withdraws from the ICC World XI squad with a fractured finger.
Simon Hughes, the Analyst, asks why England's batting is so bad and whether they can fix it in time for the second Test against Pakistan.
The International Cricket Council recommends increased punishments for ball-tampering and decides against scrapping the toss in Test cricket.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he would drop fast bowler Stuart Broad for England's second Test match against Pakistan at Headingley.
Reflections on the unique talent of AB de Villiers, plus Suzie Bates on a potential women's IPL and the pioneering Aussie female cricketers from 1897.
Pakistan in England
28 Apr - 5 Jun
One-Day Cup
Sri Lanka in West Indies
30 May - 27 Jun
England coach Trevor Bayliss and Test captain Joe Root say the corruption claims against three players are "outrageous".
One-Day Cup, Wed 30 May, 10:55 BST, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
One Day Cup, Wed 30 May, 21:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
One-Day Cup, Wed 30 May, 11:00 BST, BBC Radio Derby
One-Day Cup, Wed 30 May, 11:00 BST, BBC Essex
One-Day Cup, Wed 30 May, 11:00 BST, BBC Radio London
One-Day Cup, Wed 30 May, 14:00 BST, BBC WM 95.6
Jonathan Agnew reflects on some familiar England errors as the hosts are all out for 184 on day one of the first Test with Pakistan.
England must get back to winning ways against Pakistan after a miserable winter, but how they win is important, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC Sport users have selected their England XI for the first Test against Pakistan - and there are no new faces.
Jos Buttler's recall to the England Test side despite playing no first-class cricket is a telling statement from the man now in charge of picking the team.
England cricketer Stuart Broad tops the Fantasy Premier League table for the week, beating almost six million players from around the world.
All Stars Cricket, a programme to inspire the next generation of children to take up the sport, returns this summer.
With the 2018 county season finally here, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's cricket correspondent.
BBC Sport brings you live radio commentary from England's Test series against Pakistan.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
How to get into cricket - physical exertion with a chess-like element in matches which range from half an hour to five days.