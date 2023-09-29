Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Micky Yule competed at his third Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Micky Yule is to have his Commonwealth Games medal upgraded to a silver after gold medallist Sudhir was disqualified due to an anti-doping rule violation.

The Scottish para-powerlifter, 44, finished third in the men's heavyweight class behind Ikechukwu Obichukwu, who takes gold following the Sudhir ruling.

Yule was the first para-sport athlete to carry the Scottish flag into a Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham last year.

He has since retired from competing.