Micky Yule: Scottish para-powerlifter has Commonwealth Games medal upgraded to silver
Micky Yule is to have his Commonwealth Games medal upgraded to a silver after gold medallist Sudhir was disqualified due to an anti-doping rule violation.
The Scottish para-powerlifter, 44, finished third in the men's heavyweight class behind Ikechukwu Obichukwu, who takes gold following the Sudhir ruling.
Yule was the first para-sport athlete to carry the Scottish flag into a Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham last year.
He has since retired from competing.
"I am absolutely delighted to have confirmation of my upgraded medal from bronze to silver from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games," he told Team Scotland.