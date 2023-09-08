Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games was held in Birmingham

The Commonwealth Games Federation is "open" to the 2026 Games being pushed back by a year to allow time for a new Australian host to come forward.

The state of Victoria withdrew as hosts in July and no other state government has since submitted a bid.

Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips. said: "The CGF have indicated that they are open to the Games moving to give any potential host more time.

"It's something we're looking at in terms of any state that we do talk to."

In August, the Victorian government settled its withdrawal dispute with the CGF and agreed to pay £190m. It had cited cost concerns when pulling out of hosting.

A CGF spokesperson said the "main focus" was on finding a new host following the settlement.

Phillips will meet with the CGF in November and hopes to have a solution in place by then.

"It may be a scaled-back version of the Games given the time we have," he added.

"But if you look around the capital cities around Australia, they all have the capability of hosting."

On Thursday, a former adviser to Birmingham City Council said the hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Games was a mistake given its legacy of financial problems.

Max Caller said last summer's event had been a "challenge too far" for the council that has declared itself bankrupt.

Last month, Canadian province Alberta pulled its bid to host the 2030 Games due to rising costs.

Alberta's withdrawal means there are currently no other firm bids to host the 2030 Games.

BBC Sport has contacted the Commonwealth Games Federation for comment.

The 2026 Games are due to take place from 17-29 March.