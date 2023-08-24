Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson says it is 'important we do not lose' the Commonwealth Games after the 2026 host pulled out.

The Commonwealth Games Federation's "main focus" is on finding a new host for the 2026 Games after settling its disputes with the Victorian government.

The Australian state withdrew as hosts last month, citing rising costs, and last week agreed to pay the CGF £190m.

The government of Alberta, the only confirmed potential bidder left for 2030, then halted its bid.

While the CGF's search for a new host is now under way, the process is "still very much in the early stages".

A CGF spokesperson said: "Now we have reached a settlement with the Victorian Government, our main focus is on finding a solution for 2026 that is in the best interests of athletes and the wider Commonwealth sport movement.

"We have been particularly inspired by the huge support from around the world and the enthusiasm for the Games that has been expressed over the last few weeks and are working to turn that interest into a clear plan."

Victoria planned to host a multi-hub regional event over 12 days but the cost had surpassed estimates by about 5bn Australian dollars (£2.6bn).

State premier Daniel Andrews said he was not prepared to spend a total of up to 7bn Australian dollars (£3.6bn) on the event.

A CGF statement added: "The parties also agreed that the multi-hub regional model was more expensive to host than the traditional models."