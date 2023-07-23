Hannah Miley and Eilidh Doyle both won multiple Commonwealth medals for Scotland

Scottish Commonwealth Games medallists Hannah Miley and Eilidh Doyle have urged a re-think about how the event is hosted amid fears for its future.

The Australian state of Victoria has cancelled its plans to host the 2026 event because of spiralling costs.

Birmingham stepped in to hosts the Games last year when Durban was stripped of the right to after rising costs and missed deadlines.

"There does need to be some sort of revamp," Doyle told BBC Scotland.

"I don't know the ins and outs and the cost, but I think we have to look at how to keep the essence of what the Games is.

"Does it become something where it isn't one city that hosts it, it goes across different cities? If there's a way it can still happen we need to make sure it does."

Doyle, who claimed 400m hurdles silver at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Games, added she would be "devastated" if the tournament was to be discontinued.

Miley, twice a Commonwealth gold medallist in the pool, also told BBC Scotland's Sportsound programme some athletes could give up their sport if the event was not there to aim for.

"Most athletes want to try to compete at the Olympics but not every athlete gets the opportunity to do that," the 33-year-old said.

"So for them the Commonwealth Games is the pinnacle, there's nothing wrong with that.

"If we do lose the Games we could lose a generation of athletes who think the jump to the next level up is too big. And they might stop the sport.

"We're all about retention in sport and the legacy the Games bring and it's important to keep that."

Miley also believes the option of multiple cities hosting is worth considering.

"We saw it with the European Games in 2018, part of it was in Glasgow and part in Berlin," she said.

"That could be possible. If we want to see the Games being saved it needs looked into. Why do we need to create brand new venues?

"What costs can be cut to make sure countries aren't being completely debilitated financially, and the public are up in arms because they have to foot the bill, - while keeping the essence of the games?"