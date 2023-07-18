Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Aled Sion Davies won Commonwealth Games gold for Wales in the discus at Birmingham 2022

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Aled Sion Davies says the uncertainty surrounding the 2026 Games is "heartbreaking".

The Australian state of Victoria stepped in to host the event last year, but overnight it announced it was pulling out.

It said escalating costs were too much for the state to bear.

"It was not nice news to wake up to," said Davies. "As a Welsh athlete the Commonwealth Games are very special."

"To hear that the Games is in doubt is heartbreaking because we went through this process before with Durban."

Durban was set to be the first African host in 2022, but Birmingham had to step in due to financial constraints.

Davies, who claimed his fifth consecutive shot put title at the Para Athletics World Championship on Monday, is hopeful another host will come forward to "help make the Games happen".

He dreams that it could possibly be Wales, but the Welsh Government has already ruled itself out.

"To get that opportunity would be the stuff of dreams", Davies told BBC Wales Today.

"I don't know if it will happen in my career, but maybe one day.

"I think the power of the Games and what it can do for the country is enormous. We saw the effect of Birmingham last year and how that was embraced, and we talk about inspiring the next generation.

"It is an opportunity to showcase that Wales can host major events if they are willing to throw their hat into the ring."

Fellow Welsh athlete Olivia Breen also tasted gold medal success in Birmingham, winning the T37/38 women's 100m title.

"When I heard the news this morning I was really shocked and really sad," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"For the Welsh athletes it is going to be a massive shock and really upsetting because it means so much to us to represent Wales."

She said it was special as the Games integrates non-disabled and para-athletes side-by-side.

"I really hope we can find a solution for it to happen," Breen added.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson says it is 'important we do not lose' the Commonwealth Games after the 2026 host pulled out.

Chair of Sport Wales, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson competed at three Commonwealth Games.

While she agreed Victoria's withdrawal was "massively disappointing", she questions whether this is the moment to think about the future of the Games.

"I think we are at a point, this is true to the Paralympics, the Olympics, the World Cup, the escalating costs and the payback are causing more and more challenges," she said.

"Australia were originally talking about a budget of two billion Australian dollars, they are now talking about six billion.

"There are not that many countries in the Commonwealth that can afford to do that.

"Flying lots of athletes around the world is also going to provide challenges as well."

Commonwealth Games chair Gareth Davies said Australia had a "fantastic track record" of hosting major events.

"It is a bit of a disappointment and a disappointment for them as a nation in terms of almost having to admit defeat on this one," he said.

"You could argue it is the pinnacle for Welsh athletes.

"Some athletes go on to Olympic Games and become world champions, but in terms of the collective, it is really the start for many and the pinnacle for many.

"It is an important event and hopefully Commonwealth Games Federation, helped by Commonwealth Games Wales, will be in a position to move things on."