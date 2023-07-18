Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Glasgow hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games with an estimated cost of over £500m

The Commonwealth Games remains "a strong, viable proposition", says Event Scotland director Paul Bush, despite doubts over the 2026 event and questions over its "relevancy".

The Australian state of Victoria has cancelled its plans to host the event because of spiralling costs.

Organisers have had difficulty finding tournament hosts in recent years.

"There are some serious discussions to be had around relevancy, scale and cost," said Bush.

"This is not time for knee-jerk reactions. The Commonwealth Games is still a strong, viable proposition.

"I think there is some optimism around 2030 and 2034.

"But is the current sports programme relevant in the congested world calendar?"

Bush, a former chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland and Team Scotland chef de mission for the Melbourne Games in 2006, does not anticipate any offer from Scotland to stage the 2026 event.

However, he suggested Scotland - which hosted the Games in 1970, 1986 and 2014 - could play a role in a broader coalition.

"In terms of funding resources, it would be hugely challenging, probably not viable," he said of a potential rescue bid.

"Scotland could be part of something bigger in a multi-country, multi-city environment."

'Only opportunity to compete under Scottish flag'

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games Scotland say that "preparations were well under way for selecting and sending a team" to Victoria.

A statement added: "The Games is the only opportunity for many athletes to compete under the Scottish flag and we know how much that means to them, our sports and supporters.

"We share their disappointment with today's announcement and recognise the uncertainty it creates for all parties.

"We will now take the time to assess its implications and await further news from the Commonwealth Games Federation on options for the Games in 2026."

Team England said it was "surprised and disappointed" by the news, saying it is "hugely unsettling" for athletes.

"We will be working with partners to support and understand potential solutions for the future," read a brief statement.