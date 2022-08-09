Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Scotland at Birmingham 2022 - the Games in review

A BBC documentary will on Tuesday spotlight the nation's success story at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The programme scheduled for 22:00 BST on the BBC Scotland TV channel tells the story of Scotland's sporting heroes at the 22nd Games.

Covering the highs and lows from 11 days of sport and cultural events.

Scottish competitors won 51 medals in Birmingham - the most at any games outside their home country.

However, it could be argued that it was Scotland's best-ever Commonwealth Games.