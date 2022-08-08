Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Ozzy Osbourne grew up in the Aston area of Birmingham

Legendary Birmingham rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful Commonwealth Games in fabulous fashion.

Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath received a rapturous ovation from the 30,000 capacity crowd at the Alexander Stadium as they provided a fitting climax to a star-studded closing ceremony.

The 73-year-old 'Prince of Darkness' has not performed for several years due to ill health.

"I love you, Birmingham - it's good to be back!" he shouted as he rose through the stage to round off the show with classic hit Paranoid.

The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, officially declared the Games closed after the flag handover to Victoria, the Australian state that will host the 2026 edition.

"Thanks to the manner, style and enthusiasm with which you have competed, officiated, supported organised and volunteered, you have once again brought the spirit and values of the Commonwealth Games to life," he said.

"You have inspired us and hopefully future generations - you have also demonstrated what unites us. Thank you Birmingham and the West Midlands."

Earlier, other famed Brummie acts including Dexys Midnight Runners, Apache Indian, Musical Youth, UB40 and Panjabi MC entertained the crowd with classic hits amid a parade featuring hundreds of athletes who competed during the 11-day Games.

Team England, who collected a record 176 medals during the Games, were the last to enter the stadium to a euphoric reception from the home supporters.

More than 1.3 million tickets were sold during the Games across 24 sports - with organisers estimating that more than 500,000 of those were snapped up by West Midlands residents who took the event to their hearts.

That extended not only to those who attended the sports themselves but also hundreds of thousands more who packed festival sites at event venues and other city landmarks to enjoy the action on big screens, meet the Perry the Bull mascot and generally soak up the atmosphere.

More than 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories competed in 280 medal events across 11 days, yielding a host of fantastic feats, stirring stories and memorable moments.

With the sun shining virtually throughout the week and a half in the West Midlands, the weather played its part too and that continued with a closing ceremony bathed in warm evening temperatures.

One of the ceremony's loudest ovations was reserved for Games organising committee chair John Crabtree's heartfelt speech, thanking the 14,000 volunteers for their efforts and the crowds for their support.

"I think Birmingham should be so, so proud, they have put on an incredible Games," five-time Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, from nearby Walsall, told BBC Sport.

"Sport has the power to change the world and you can see it in Birmingham."

