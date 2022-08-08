Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Lewis Richardson first took up boxing when he was 13 years old

Lewis Richardson must put his boxing career on hold and focus on academic studies after winning bronze for England at the Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old middleweight won three bouts in Birmingham before losing to eventual gold medallist Lewis Hickey.

Richardson, from Colchester, is also studying for a masters degree in sports business management.

"I'll have a bit of chill time. But I've got to finish my dissertation, because I had to defer that," he said.

"I'll turn my focus back to that briefly, complete that and then full steam ahead with boxing."

His degree course was put on hold to allow him to prepare for the European Championships in Armenia in May, when he won silver, and the Commonwealth Games.

"I've put it so far in the back of my head that I've not actually decided on the dissertation subject yet, so that's something I'll have to think about over the next few days," said Richardson.

He was thrilled by the "extra special" support given to home fighters in the boxing arena in Birmingham.

"These moments will, I think, live with us forever," he said.

"I had four fights and the atmosphere for each and every one of them was just amazing. Something I'd never really experienced before, but something I feel I really embraced.

"The support has been overwhelming really but I hope it will continue to grow and grow as my journey progresses."