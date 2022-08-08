2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland have taken their Birmingham 2022 haul to 50 medals after divers Grace Reid and James Heatly earned their nation's 13th gold in the mixed 3m springboard synchro.

Reid, 26, and Heatly, 25, who took Commonwealth Games gold and bronze respectively in 2018, recovered from disappointing individual showings to record a magnificent victory.

It means Scotland are just three short of the record tally achieved at Glasgow 2014 and have won more gold medals than every Games apart from that home event.

In total, the team have 13 gold, 11 silver, and 26 bronze, with men's doubles squash pair Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart the final athletes in medal contention before the Games draw to a close later on Monday.

World bronze medallists Reid and Heatly led after two rounds, but had their advantage whittled away and were third going into their final dive.

However, they executed a sensational forward 3½ somersaults routine to roar to the top of the standings with a mark that no other pair could match.

"The Scots always deliver... but it's not sunk in yet," Reid told BBC Sport Scotland. "Both of us had disappointments earlier in the week, so to come back and finish that way is unbelievable. I'm so proud of us.

"This is such a special team and when you see all those medals coming in, you want to be a part of it."

Reid, who spoke pre-Birmingham about the difficulties she had suffered post Olympics last summer, had faltered in both the 1m and 3m springboard, finishing fourth and eighth.

Heatly has had to endure fourth-place finishes in both springboard events, as well as the men's synchro, at these Games but cast aside those disappointments on the final day of the competition.

"We couldn't let it defeat us," he said of the near misses. "We had opportunities but just because those didn't work out, that doesn't mean we couldn't come out swinging on the final day."