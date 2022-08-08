Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Scotland have taken their Birmingham 2022 haul to 50 medals after divers Grace Reid and James Heatly earned their nation's 13th gold in the mixed 3m springboard synchro.

Reid, 26, and Heatly, 25, who took Commonwealth Games gold and bronze respectively in 2018, recovered from disappointing individual showings to record a magnificent victory.

It means Scotland are just three short of the record tally achieved at Glasgow 2014 and have won more gold medals than every Games apart from that home event.

In total, the team have 13 gold, 11 silver, and 26 bronze, with men's doubles squash pair Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart the final athletes in medal contention before the Games draw to a close later on Monday.

