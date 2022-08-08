Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

James Heatly and Grace Reid won Scotland's 50th medal of the Commonwealth Games with mixed synchronised 3m springboard gold.

The pair moved top of the standings with a brilliant final dive which scored 74.40 points, giving them a total of 306.00.

Their victory marks Scotland's 13th gold of Birmingham 2022.

It is the first time mixed gender synchronised diving has been contested at the Commonwealth Games.

"It's insane, I'm over the moon - I honestly don't know what to say to that," Heatly, 25, told BBC Sport.

"It's been tough, I'm really happy to do this with Grace though and to save all of this for the last day.

"If it becomes an event at the Olympics then we're up for it."

Australia's Li Shixin and Maddison Keeney took the silver medal, just 1.98 points shy of Heatly and Reid's points total, while bronze medallists Muhammad Syafiq Bin Puteh and Nur Dhabitah Binti Sabri of Malaysia were a further 4.98 points back.

England's teenage pair Ben Cutmore and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil were fourth.

Heatly and 26-year-old Reid - who together won 3m synchro bronze at the World Championships in Budapest earlier in the summer - had missed out on medals in their individual events.

"It's maybe not been what I've wanted in my individual events but to come back into this and win gold today, with all of our family here just makes me speechless," said Reid.

"We welcomed the expectation in today and that performance in Budapest a few weeks ago really carried us through today.

"I now need a lie down and I keep seeing people with pizza so I'm definitely having a pizza."