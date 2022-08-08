Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

James Heatly and Grace Reid won Scotland's 50th medal of the Commonwealth Games with mixed synchronised 3m springboard gold.

The pair moved top of the standings with a brilliant final dive which scored 74.40 points, giving them a total of 306.00.

Their victory marks Scotland's 13th gold of Birmingham 2022.

It is the first time mixed gender synchronised diving has been contested at the Commonwealth Games.

More to follow.