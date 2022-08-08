Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Phil Roper (right) scored two of England's six goals

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online

England's men earned a third successive Commonwealth hockey bronze medal as they came out on top in a nine-goal thriller against South Africa.

Six of those goals came in an exciting second quarter, which ended 3-3.

England's Phil Roper scored twice in the second half and Zach Wallace's late penalty stroke sealed a 6-3 win.

Australia, who beat England in the semi-finals and have won all six hockey golds in Commonwealth history, will play India in the final at 12:30 BST.

The bronze medal match sprang to life in the second quarter as South Africa - seeking a first Commonwealth hockey medal - took the lead when Matthew Guise-Brown landed the ball in the top-right corner

England equalised almost immediately with an impressive individual effort from Rhys Smith, before South Africa moved ahead again through Mustapha Cassiem.

The hosts were not behind for long, thanks to Liam Ansell's superb long-range hit.

They took the lead for the first time as Sam Ward scored off a penalty corner but South Africa's Nqobile Ntuli levelled things in the final minute of the second quarter.

In the second half, Roper hit the ball into the bottom-right corner on the run, before he scrabbled to get the ball across the line to put England 5-3 up.

Captain Wallace's penalty gave England an unassailable three-goal lead, adding men's hockey bronze to the gold won by the women's side on Sunday.