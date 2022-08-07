Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

James Willstrop and Declan James added a Commonwealth Games gold to the world title they won in April

James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles.

World champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre.

They bettered the bronze medal they won in 2018.

England's Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters also claimed silver, losing in the women's doubles final.

The pair lost 11-8 11-8 to defending champions Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy of New Zealand.