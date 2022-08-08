Commonwealth Games: Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith take badminton mixed doubles silver
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.
England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith missed out on a Commonwealth Games gold medal as they were beaten in the mixed doubles badminton final by Singapore's Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.
The world number 10 pairing lost 21-16 21-15 in Birmingham.
Ellis and Smith also took silver in the mixed doubles at the 2018 Games.
Smith plays in the women's doubles final at 11:20 BST on Monday alongside Chloe Birch against Thailand's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.
In the women's singles, PV Sindhu of India finally secured gold with a dominant 21-15 21-13 victory over Canada's Michelle Li to complete a full set of Commonwealth medals, having won bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018.