Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith gave now taken silver in the mixed doubles at consecutive Commonwealth Games

England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith missed out on a Commonwealth Games gold medal as they were beaten in the mixed doubles badminton final by Singapore's Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.

The world number 10 pairing lost 21-16 21-15 in Birmingham.

Ellis and Smith also took silver in the mixed doubles at the 2018 Games.

Smith plays in the women's doubles final at 11:20 BST on Monday alongside Chloe Birch against Thailand's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu of India finally secured gold with a dominant 21-15 21-13 victory over Canada's Michelle Li to complete a full set of Commonwealth medals, having won bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018.