Commonwealth Games: Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith take badminton mixed doubles silver

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in action in the Commonwealth Games mixed doubles final
Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith gave now taken silver in the mixed doubles at consecutive Commonwealth Games
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith missed out on a Commonwealth Games gold medal as they were beaten in the mixed doubles badminton final by Singapore's Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.

The world number 10 pairing lost 21-16 21-15 in Birmingham.

Ellis and Smith also took silver in the mixed doubles at the 2018 Games.

Smith plays in the women's doubles final at 11:20 BST on Monday alongside Chloe Birch against Thailand's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu of India finally secured gold with a dominant 21-15 21-13 victory over Canada's Michelle Li to complete a full set of Commonwealth medals, having won bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018.

