From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Rosie Eccles will carry the Wales flag at Monday's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium.

Boxer Eccles won one of eight gold medals for Wales, one of two in her sport alongside Ioan Croft.

The 26-year-old is the second Welsh woman to win Commonwealth boxing gold after Lauren Price.

Cyclist Geraint Thomas and squash player Tesni Evans carried the flag into the opening ceremony.