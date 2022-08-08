Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey led 2-0 before winning the bronze medal match 3-1

Wales table tennis pair Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey claimed a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the women's doubles.

On the final day of competition in Birmingham, Carey and Hursey defeated Singapore duo Wong Xin Ru and Zhou Jingu 16-14, 14-12, 9-11, 12-10.

It is Wales' first female Commonwealth Games table tennis medal.

The victory takes Wales' overall medal tally to 28 including eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze.

It was a welcome medal after Wales women had finished fourth in the team event.

That was a highest ever finish but proved bittersweet after an agonising loss in the semi-final against Malaysia in the final game, before being defeated in the bronze-medal match by Australia.

Now 16, Hursey, was just 11 when she became the youngest Wales competitor at a Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast four years ago.

"It's been an amazing Commonwealths," said Hursey.

"We really needed that after the team event, and my singles, but we did it.

"Hopefully we've both got many more Commonwealth games and we can win more medals."

Carey, 26, who is competing in her fourth Games after making her debut aged 14 in Delhi in 2010, was in tears after the victory.

"I am just so happy," said Carey,.

"I think after the team event we were so gutted not to come away with bronze.

"I was so nervous, though Anna was amazing.

"I just wanted it so much, we both wanted it so much. I'm so proud of her and myself and it's so nice to have our family here watching as well.

"I thinks that's going to the motivation now, four more years, Olympic Games and I definitely am feeling a lot better leaving the Commonwealths with a medal."

It was a second Wales table tennis medal after Joshua Stacey won gold on the penultimate day.