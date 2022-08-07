Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Gamescomments7

Breaking news
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground her rivals to dust in her wake.

The 29-year-old wound up the pressure with 500m to go and, despite the best efforts of Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean, no-one could live with her.

Muir finished in four minutes 2.76 seconds to add to her 800m bronze and win Scotland's 12th title of the Games.

Mageean took silver ahead of Australia's Abbey Caldwell.

Jemma Reekie, Muir's training partner, friend and some-time flat-mate, finished fifth but was first to congratulate her team-mate on her victory.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 19:54

    Great win for Muir, she made it look easy out there.

  • Comment posted by Tapir, today at 19:54

    It's a great gold medal but shouldn't there be more focus on (and a HYS for) the England hockey team's win?

    Why is all the BBC Commonwealth Games coverage about Scotland?

  • Comment posted by victoria road, today at 19:53

    Well done Laura managed to fit in your degree and your Vet qualification as well

  • Comment posted by Durkadurka, today at 19:49

    Great ambassador, well deserved

  • Comment posted by WilliamScottCouper, today at 19:44

    Superb run. Shame Reekie couldn't make it onto the podium as well.

    Perhaps in 4 years Muir will win the 5000m for Scotland?

    • Reply posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 19:50

      ScottishNOTbritish replied:
      Reekie was fine til that wee idiot pushed her.
      Congratulations to Muir.
      Not sure about the bbc classing silver & bronze as a win.
      Only gold is a win 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.

  • Comment posted by aintreehammer, today at 19:44

    Well done Laura!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Games

Also in Sport