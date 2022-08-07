Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England's Matty Lee won his second medal of the Commonwealth Games by taking bronze in the 10m platform.

Lee, 24, who claimed synchronised 10m platform gold with Noah Williams earlier in the week, moved into third place with his penultimate dive.

He maintained his position with a final score of 99.90 to secure bronze.

Australia's Cassiel Rousseau made sure of gold with a stunning final score of 103.60, while Canada's Rylan Weins took silver and Williams finished seventh.

Wales' Aidan Heslop was eighth and Scotland's Angus Menmuir 11th.

Lee's bronze was England's 13th diving medal of the Games - they have won five golds, three silvers and five bronzes to dominate the competition in Birmingham.

Lee struggled for consistency during his six dives, dropping down the leaderboard after his second and fourth before fighting back into the bronze-medal position.

"I'm actually really happy with my bronze medal," Lee told BBC Sport.

"For a moment I thought I was out of there because there are some great divers in that competition.

"I obviously wanted to say congratulations to Cassiel - he is a beast, he's so, so good."

Rousseau, who says he has a fear of heights, only started diving five years ago and worked as a circus performer and sports acrobat before turning to competitive sport.