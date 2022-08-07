Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Wales boxers are celebrating after recording the most successful boxing haul at the Commonwealth Games.

Rosie Eccles and Ioan Croft won gold, Taylor Bevan clinched a silver, with three bronze medals for Garan Croft, Owain Harris-Allan and Jake Dodd.

It eclipses the 1958 return of one gold, two silvers and three bronzes at the Empire Games in Cardiff.

Eccles is the second Welsh female to win Commonwealth boxing gold after Lauren Price.

Four years ago on Australia's Gold Coast was the only other time Wales won two golds at the same Games, but this was supplemented by only one silver and a bronze.

Light-middleweight Eccles, 26, won in style against Kaye Scott, forcing two standing counts against her Australian opponent before a third and final standing count in the second round saw the referee stop the fight.

Welterweight Ioan Croft, who had seen his identical twin brother Garan win boxing bronze, defeated Stephen Zimba from Zambia to claim gold in a unanimous decision.

The 20-year-old southpaw was always under pressure from the come-forward style of his opponent but kept his cool to land the cleaner punches and impress the judges.