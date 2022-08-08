Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Ben Swift was one of six cyclists representing the Isle of Man in the men's road race

Isle of Man cyclist Ben Swift says it was "unbelievable" to take part in the men's road race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 34-year-old was one of six competitors racing for the island in the event, finishing in 15th place.

Swift's time of three hours, 32 minutes and 23 seconds made him the island's highest-placed competitor on Sunday afternoon.

The race saw New Zealand's Aaron Gate take victory in a time of 3:28.29.

Swift took part alongside team-mates Mark Cavendish, Mark Christian, Sam Brand Thomas Mazzone and Mathew Bostock, who was involved in a heavy crash during the 15km scratch race qualifying a week beforehand.

Speaking to Manx Radio, Swift said: "We knew it was going to be aggressive, we were just trying to cover the bigger moves or the bigger nations and once I got in that move it was alright until it wasn't.

"I was cramping up a lot towards the end there, it was a shame but it was a tough race.

"It's been unbelievable. This is my first Commonwealth Games and the support that we've had has been unbelievable.

"It's been amazing to be a part of it. I just wish we could have finished it off better, but that's sport."

Jessica Carridge, Lizzie Holden and Becky Storrie took part in the women's road race

In the women's road race, the highest-placed Manx finisher was Lizzie Holden, with a time of two hours, 44 minutes and 46 seconds.

The 24-year finished in 19th position, within a second of the winner, Australia's Georgia Baker.

She was joined in the race by team-mates Jessica Carridge, Becky Storrie, Anna Christian and Amelia Sharpe.

Holden told Manx Radio the team could "be happy with how we rode".

"We gave it a go with everything we had, constantly on the move, so that was really good," she said.

"You can't do anything when there's a big Aussie team like that that just control the race, but I think we can be happy with everything."

Reflecting on the support for the team, she said: "There were a lot of Manx flags out there, which is really cool.

"I feel like every time I saw it it was a little bit of extra motivation, which was nice."

Sarah Astin finished 16th in the women's 5,000m final

But it was at the athletics track that Manx competitors took part in the Isle of Man's final events.

In the women's 5,000km race, Sarah Astin was the highest-placed Manx athlete, finishing in 16th place with a time of 15 minutes and 39.54 seconds.

Fellow Manx athlete Rachel Frankin came in 19th, 33.69 seconds back from her team-mate.

The race was won by Kenya's Beatrice Chebet, who posted a time of 14:38.21.

Speaking to Manx Radio after the event, Astin said the race was "just so much fun".

"I wasn't even thinking about how much pain I was in… I was just amazed by the whole surroundings," the 27-year-old added.

Joe Harris said it was good experience for the future

And in the men's javelin throw final, Joe Harris secured 11th place with a throw of 67.91m on his third attempt.

That event was won eventually won by Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who threw 90.18m, setting a new Games record.

Harris, while "very disappointed" with how he threw, said it was "a good experience for the future".