Siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh both claimed gold in Birmingham having had to settle for silver in 2018

Winning a Commonwealth gold medal seems a good reason as any for a celebration of lavish proportions, but Aidan Walsh is not particularly interested in anything of that ilk.

His happy place after a momentous achievement can't be found in a bar, club or even at the side of a pool in warmer climes. He'll do exactly what he did after winning Olympic bronze.

It'll be a trip to the family caravan in Carnlough, with a can of coke and Chinese takeaway.

Once that is digested though, thoughts will eventually turn to what comes next.

In sport you don't get to luxuriate in your success for too long. Not if you're still a long way from retirement like Northern Ireland's five gold medal-winning boxers.

Walsh, like world champion Amy Broadhurst, is 25 with shedloads of amateur pedigree and medals to prove it. His sister Michaela is now a three-time Commonwealth medallist, and still only 29.

As for Dylan Eagleson, 19, and 20-year-old Jude Gallagher, they have barely even got started.

So what is next for Northern Ireland's fantastic five after Birmingham 2022?

Aidan Walsh - A 'tough choice' lies ahead

After his light-middleweight win, Walsh was non-committal with regards to his future in the amateur game.

He will enjoy a little bit of down time, but knows there's a decision to be made in the near future.

"We'll see what happens," he told BBC Sport NI on Sunday. "Who knows what will happen in the next few months. Who knows, live in the moment. I don't know what's going to happen, it's a tough choice but we'll see what happens."

Amy Broadhurst - Pro switch will happen, but when?

Amy Broadhurst is among the biggest draws in amateur boxing

Sparring Katie Taylor in the United States, winning a world title and backing it up with Commonwealth gold.

Amy Broadhurst has enjoyed 2022 and her star is rising as fast, if not faster, than anyone else in amateur boxing.

A move into the professional ranks seems inevitable, but with Paris 2024 fast approaching, the question is when?

"Obviously at the moment I don't know what I'm going to do," she said.

"I don't really want to think about it just yet, but I know that when I do make the decision it's going to be the best one for me.

"I will obviously turn pro down the line but I could stay amateur for another six years."

Jude Gallagher and Dylan Eagleson - Olympics calling

Gallagher received walkovers in the semi-final and the final, but still won three unseeded fights in Birmingham - the same amount as Broadhurst, Eagleson and Michaela Walsh.

Having had a taste of life at a multi-sport event, he wants more. And bigger.

"Next thing now is to get on the number one spot in the national team. Olympic qualifiers are next year, so I've got a lot to look ahead for," he said.

"Coming here to the Commonwealth Games and seeing how they are run, I can just imagine the Olympics would be twice as big.

"It's definitely a big goal of mine."

Dylan Eagleson is Commonwealth champion at just 19

It is a goal shared by Eagleson, who took silver at the European Championships just a few months ago.

"Hopefully, it's Olympic gold in Paris 2024," said the Bangor native.

"There'll be a lot of hard work to make that happen."

Michaela Walsh - time to enjoy the moment

Of all NI's boxers, perhaps Michaela Walsh had the most arduous journey of all to Commonwealth gold.

Twice denied in the final, believing she had done enough to win in both 2014 and 2018, Sunday night in Birmingham was the redemption she has been seeking for so long.

Thoughts of what the future holds are for another time.

"This is what dreams are made of," Walsh reflected.

"Coming into these games I just wanted to enjoy the journey with my brother. We said what will be, will be.

"A win and a gold medal with my brother. It's a moment I'll be able to tell my grandchildren about in the future, and it's probably the proudest moment of my life."