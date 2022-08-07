Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

New Zealand's King and Coll had to pull out of the World Championships in May after King sustained an injury

England's Adrian Waller and Alison Waters took silver in the squash mixed doubles at the Commonwealth Games after defeat to the New Zealand pair Joelle King and Paul Coll.

It took just 27 minutes for the Kiwis to win the gold medal match 11-3 11-6.

The English duo also won silver in Glasgow in 2014 and at the World Championships in May.

King and Coll, who won bronze in 2018, made a fast start as the English pair struggled to get into the game.

Earlier, men's doubles world champions James Willstrop and Declan James beat Malaysian pair Eain Yow Ng and Chee Wern Yuen to set-up an all-English final against Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby, who beat Scotland's Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart in their semi-final.

Waters will face King again in the women's doubles, after she and partner Sarah-Jane Perry beat Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman of Malaysia 8-11 11-6 11-9 to reach Monday's final against King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.