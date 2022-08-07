Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 5000m results

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1KENBeatrice CHEBET14:38.21
2SCOEilish McCOLGAN14:42.14
3KENSelah BUSIENEI14:48.24
4ENGAmy-Eloise MARKOVC14:56.60
5RSADominique SCOTT15:07.50
6UGASarah CHELANGAT15:07.79
7SCOSarah INGLIS15:08.36
8AUSIsobel BATT-DOYLE15:13.53
9UGAStella CHESANG15:19.01
10ENGCalli THACKERY15:24.82
11NIRRoisin FLANAGAN15:26.76
12WALJennifer NESBITT15:34.98
13WALBeth KIDGER15:37.47
14RWAEmeline IMANIZABAYO15:37.87
15CANJulie-Anne STAEHLI15:39.23
16IOMSarah ASTIN15:39.54
17AUSRose DAVIES15:41.23
18AUSNatalie RULE15:51.31
19IOMRachael FRANKLIN16:13.23
20SCOEloise WALKER16:28.62
21LESMathakane LETSIE17:35.32
22SOLDianah MATEKALI19:06.80

