Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Javelin results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

RankCountryNameDistance
1PAKArshad NADEEM90.18
2GRNAnderson PETERS88.64
3KENJulius YEGO85.70
4TTOKeshorn WALCOTT82.61
5INDD.p MANU82.28
6INDRohit YADAV82.22
7AUSCameron McENTYRE79.89
8KENAlex Toroitich KIPROTICH77.93
9NGRChinecherem NNAMDI76.46
10SRISumedha RANASINGHE70.77
11IOMJoe HARRIS67.91
12PNGLakona GEREGA63.46
13SAMDonny TUIMASEVE63.14

Top Stories