2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall retained their Commonwealth Games men's doubles table tennis title with victory over India's Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

In a repeat of the 2018 final, Pitchford and Drinkhall won a thrilling encounter 3-2 at a raucous NEC.

They are the first to claim successive men's Commonwealth doubles titles.

Earlier, Ethan Poh and Clarence Chew of Singapore beat Australia's Nicolas Lum and Finn Luu 3-1 to take bronze.

Pitchford and Drinkhall can also add to their medal haul in the men's singles, with Drinkhall playing Achanta and Pitchford facing Gnanasekaran in the semi-finals later on Sunday.