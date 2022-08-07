Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England won Commonwealth gold for the first time in 2018

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Defending Commonwealth netball champions England will leave Birmingham without a medal after losing bronze to New Zealand.

Despite beating the Silver Ferns by 10 goals in the group stage, the Roses struggled to bounce back from their semi-final defeat against Australia.

England - Commonwealth champions in 2018 - fought back in the final quarter against New Zealand, but lost 55-48.

Jamaica and Australia will play the gold-medal match at 20:30 BST.

After a tight start, New Zealand's defence began to stifle England towards the end of the first quarter and they managed to take a slender 14-13 lead by the end of the first 15.

An increasing number of England errors allowed New Zealand to extend that advantage to 29-23 in the second quarter.

The Roses' lack of composure was characterised by an incredible interception made by Stacey Francis-Bayman, which was immediately thrown back into opposition hands.

England scrapped their way through the third quarter, playing more flamboyantly than their usual clinical style, and managed to halt New Zealand's advance, but remained six goals behind.

Spurred on by an ever-joyful NEC Arena crowd, the hosts fought back in the final 15, but the deficit was too much to claw back.

More to follow.