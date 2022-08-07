Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Northern Ireland won four boxing gold medals while Scotland claimed three as the two nations dominated the finals on Sunday.

England and Wales picked up one gold medal each with respective victories for Lewis Williams and Rosie Eccles.

Jude Gallagher, Dylan Eagleson, Aidan Walsh and Amy Broadhurst triumphed for Northern Ireland.

Scotland claimed triple boxing gold as Sam Hickey, Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch won their final bouts.

Four golds for Northern Ireland

Broadhurst's victory against England's Gemma Richardson in the lightweight final broke Northern Ireland's record for their most gold medals at a Commonwealth Games with six in Birmingham.

Earlier, featherweight Gallagher was awarded gold after his final opponent Joseph Commey of Ghana was deemed medically unfit to compete.

Belfast boxer Walsh upgraded his silver from Australia in 2018 to a gold after defeating Mozambique's Tiago Osorio Muxanga on a unanimous points decision in the men's light-middleweight final.

Michaela Walsh, Aidan's older sister, will fight in the women's featherweight final against Nigeria's Elizabeth Oshoba on Sunday evening.

Carly McNaul comes away from Birmingham with consecutive silver medal wins at Commonwealth Games after she missed out on gold to India's Nikhat Zareen.

Treble triumph for Scotland

Hickey triumphed in the middleweight title bout for Scotland as he was pushed all the way by 19-year-old Australian Callum Peters, while Lazzerini edged Wales' Taylor Bevan in the light-heavyweight division.

Lynch picked up Scotland's third boxing gold of the day after a closely-fought win over Mauritius' Louis Richarno Colin.

Williams wins for England

England got their first boxing gold of the Games in the form of Lewis Williams' victory over Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali.

The 23-year-old asserted his dominance over the Samoan in the men's heavyweight final to win on a unanimous points ruling.

In the morning session, England's Kiaran MacDonald lost out on a gold medal in the flyweight final to India's Amit Panghal, while minimumweight fighter Demie-Jade Resztan also missed out to India's Nitu Ghanghas.

Eccles claims Wales victory

As Bevan settled for silver against Scotland's Lazzerini, Rosie Eccles was the sole Welsh representative atop of the podium on Sunday as she beat Australia's Kaye Scott in the light-middleweight category.

She becomes only the second Welsh female to win Commonwealth boxing gold after Lauren Price in 2018.