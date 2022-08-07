Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Lazzerini returned to boxing in February after a hand injury meant the 25-year-old did not fight competitively for two and a half years

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland claimed double boxing gold as Samuel Hickey and Sean Lazzerini won their respective middleweight and light-heavyweight bouts.

Hickey defeated 19-year-old Australian Callum Peters while Lazzerini edged Wales' Taylor Bevan.

Rosie Eccles took gold for Wales as she beat Australia's Kaye Scott in the light-middleweight category.

She becomes only the second Welsh female to win Commonwealth boxing gold after Lauren Price in 2018.

Earlier, England's Kiaran MacDonald lost out on a gold medal in the flyweight final to India's Amit Panghal as he upgraded his silver medal from 2018.

Minimumweight fighter Demie-Jade Resztan of England also lost out on the gold medal by unanimous decision to India's Nitu Ghanghas.