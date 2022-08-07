Without fail after their respective semi-finals Sam Hickey, Sean Lazzerini, and Reese Lynch shrugged their shoulders.

Bronze? Silver? Not interested. The gallus trio certainly walk the walk, and luckily they can punch too.

From atop the podium Hickey grinned and waved his way through Flower of Scotland, Lazzerini did Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu!' celebration in the ring and conducted the anthem, naughty bits and all.

And Lynch cupped his hands to his ears in the ring after his hand was raised, when some of the crowd booed, clearly feeling his opponent should have been the victor.

"I don't know if my singing was out of tune but I sang it with soul, pride, Scottish warrior heart," Lazzerini told BBC Scotland. "I hope I didn't break too many windows..."

The capers are all part of the fun for these boys, but you better take them seriously in the ring. The team of eight took home five medals, with three golds bettering the previous record of two set at Glasgow 2014. There were bronze medals too, for Matthew McHale and Tyler Jolly.

"Mate, unbelievable," Hickey said when asked about the strength of the team.

"We all want the best for each other. I grew up with these lads, to see them doing this and for them to see me doing what I'm doing...

"I'll probably be happier watching Reese get a gold later on than when I won it myself."

Lynch duly won gold, and added: "I said these boys would break record. They're all class. We're all good and bond together and want to see each other win, and it happened. I knew it would happen."

Confidence and self belief are one thing, but each of the boxers has had their own fight to gold.

Lynch, 21, worked as a kitchen fitter alongside his brothers, Hickey, 22, also laboured as shop fitter while balancing boxing, and the pair only joined the Great Britain elite group training full-time in Sheffield at the start of the year, along with McHale.

Lazzerini, 25, has had injury setbacks which hampered his progress after Commonwealth youth gold in 2015, and he only returned to action in February after over two years out with a hand issue.

"It's been a long road and a lot of people gave up on me," Lazzerini said. "But I never gave up on myself and my family and friends never gave up on me and that's why I got gold."

The success of the Games bodes well for the future of Scottish boxing. Josh Taylor, only Scotland's second ever undisputed world champion, has been cheering this group from the sidelines.

So could this crop produce another Taylor? Lazzerini is laser focused on what comes next.

"This is just the beginning," he said bluntly. "Maybe even tomorrow I'll train again. What is there to celebrate? There's not going to be an end, I've got to keep progressing."

Hickey and Lynch will go for Olympic medals in Paris in two years' time, too. But first thing's first -celebrations as a group.

"Dunno man, don't know if I want to tell you," Hickey laughed. "Enjoy myself, take a few weeks off and get a bit of food down me."

Lynch was more direct. "Some dirty food," he said. It sounds like a night out we'd all like to be on.