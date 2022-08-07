Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 10km Walk results
Final
|Ranking
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|Canada
|Evan DUNFEE
|38:36.37
|2
|Australia
|Declan TINGAY
|38:42.33
|3
|India
|Sandeep KUMAR
|38:49.21
|4
|England
|Callum WILKINSON
|39:06.28
|5
|Kenya
|Samuel Kireri GATHIMBA
|39:23.14
|6
|Australia
|Kyle SWAN
|40:49.79
|7
|England
|Tom BOSWORTH
|40:58.64
|8
|Australia
|Rhydian COWLEY
|41:28.05
|9
|India
|Amit AMIT
|43:04.97
|DQ
|New Zealand
|Quentin REW
Key: DQ= Disqualified