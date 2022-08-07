Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Australia's Georgia Baker edged out Neah Evans of Scotland in a sprint finish

Scotland's Neah Evans won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in a sprint finish in the women's road race as Australia's Georgia Baker took gold.

Evans, who won silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday, finished strongly but was no match for Baker who took her third gold medal of the games.

Australia's Sarah Roy won bronze as her team controlled the race throughout.

Baker's win adds to her victories in the team pursuit and points race.

On a seven-lap circuit through the streets of Warwick Wales' Eluned King finished eighth with England's Alice Barnes in 10th.

Australia added to their road cycling success after Grace Brown won gold in the women's time trial.

Brown was part of a six-person Australia team who were rarely off the front, chasing down breakaways and ensuring a sprint finish after 112km.

The men's road race takes place along a 160km course from 12:30 BST on Sunday with Isle of Man's legendary sprinter Mark Cavendish the favourite going up against defending champion Geraint Thomas of Wales.