Commonwealth Games: Diving - Men's 10m Platform results

Preliminary round

RankCountryNameTotal
1AUSCassiel Emmanuel ROUSSEAU466.90
2ENGNoah Oliver WILLIAMS427.40
3ENGMatthew LEE424.05
4CANRylan Mackenzie WIENS404.00
5CANBenjamin Veillette TESSIER402.65
6MASBertrand Rhodict ANAK LISES396.60
7CANNathan Milner ZSOMBOR-MURRAY395.70
8NZLNathan John Ray BROWN368.60
9WALAidan HESLOP341.60
10SCOAngus MENMUIR341.55
11ENGMatthew Lewis DIXON316.20
12NZLLuke Peter SIPKES311.15
13AUSSamuel FRICKER301.60
14MASHanis JAYA SURYA300.90

