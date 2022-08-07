Commonwealth Games: Diving - Men's 10m Platform results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Preliminary round
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Total
|1
|AUS
|Cassiel Emmanuel ROUSSEAU
|466.90
|2
|ENG
|Noah Oliver WILLIAMS
|427.40
|3
|ENG
|Matthew LEE
|424.05
|4
|CAN
|Rylan Mackenzie WIENS
|404.00
|5
|CAN
|Benjamin Veillette TESSIER
|402.65
|6
|MAS
|Bertrand Rhodict ANAK LISES
|396.60
|7
|CAN
|Nathan Milner ZSOMBOR-MURRAY
|395.70
|8
|NZL
|Nathan John Ray BROWN
|368.60
|9
|WAL
|Aidan HESLOP
|341.60
|10
|SCO
|Angus MENMUIR
|341.55
|11
|ENG
|Matthew Lewis DIXON
|316.20
|12
|NZL
|Luke Peter SIPKES
|311.15
|13
|AUS
|Samuel FRICKER
|301.60
|14
|MAS
|Hanis JAYA SURYA
|300.90