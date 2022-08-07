Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Rosie Eccles won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Para-table tennis player Joshua Stacey and boxer Rosie Eccles have won Commonwealth Games golds for Wales.

Stacey defeated Lin Ma in the final of the men's classes 8-10 singles to become Wales' first Para-table tennis Commonwealth Games champion.

Light-heavyweight Eccles beat Australia's Kaye Scott, with Taylor Bevan and Ioan Croft also going for gold on Sunday.

Wales now have 25 medals, with seven golds, five silver and 13 bronze.

The two golds came within an hour of each at the NEC on the penultimate day of action in Birmingham.

Stacey won 25-23, 5-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5 to claim an overall 3-2 victory against his Australian opponent.

Then came a brilliant display of boxing from Eccles as she kept the attacks coming against Australia's Kaye Scott, forcing two standing counts with the referee calling it a day in the second round.

The 26-year-old, who took silver in the welterweight category four years ago, is only the second Welsh female to win Commonwealth boxing gold after Lauren Price.