Suzie Bates - who played basketball for New Zealand's Olympic team in Beijing in 2008 - now has a Commonwealth medal

Commonwealth Games T20 bronze medal match, Edgbaston: England 110-9 (20 overs): Sciver 27, Jones 26, Jensen 3-24 New Zealand 111-2 (11.5 overs): Devine 51* (40 balls) New Zealand won by eight wickets Scorecard

New Zealand won the first women's cricket medal awarded at a Commonwealth Games as they comfortably beat England to bronze at Edgbaston.

The White Ferns needed fewer than 12 overs to reach their target of 111 after England were restricted to 110-9 from 20 overs after winning the toss.

Captain Sophie Devine top scored with an unbeaten 51 as the Kiwis raced home for the loss of only two wickets.

Favourites Australia now face India for the gold medal at 17:00 BST.

Having been edged out by India in a tense semi-final the previous day, England struggled to get going and found themselves two down inside three overs.

Captain Nat Sciver brought impetus to the innings, but she was bowled for 27 to leave England 44-3 in the seventh over.

Keeper Amy Jones batted brightly for her 26 before being bowled by Hayley Jensen (3-24) and Sophie Ecclestone bludgeoned England's only six of the innings before she was out for 18 as England limped to three figures.

New Zealand had a very modest total to chase, and Devine got them off to a flier - although they were helped by uncharacteristic wayward bowling from veteran seamer Katherine Brunt.

Sciver, leading the side in place of the injured Heather Knight, finally made the breakthrough when she had Suzie Bates caught in the deep for 20, and teenage left-armer Freya Kemp removed Georgia Plimmer.

But it was all in vain as New Zealand romped home.