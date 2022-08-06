Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England's Alison Walters and Adrian Waller won world silver in the mixed doubles in April

England's Alison Walters and Adrian Waller are guaranteed at least a silver medal in the squash mixed doubles.

The pair breezed past Australia's 2019 world champions Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley, winning both games 11-8 to seal a 2-0 victory.

And, after winning world silver in April, they will now be gunning for gold when they face New Zealand's Paul Cole and Joel King in Sunday's final.

"We back our skills against theirs," said Waller.

"I know they are a strong pairing. They have been together for many years and have been very successful. So we will have a battle on our hands, but we will be fine."

Waller also goes in the men's doubles quarter-finals later on Saturday, partnering Daryl Selby against Canadian pair Nick Sachvie and David Baillargeon.