Northern Ireland's men's fours won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham, 24 years after they last achieved the feat

You might have forgiven Martin McHugh and Ian McClure for choosing this moment to walk off into the sunset.

As Northern Ireland's veteran bowlers stood on rink one at Victoria Park, soaking up the sun and the applause on a glorious day in Royal Leamington Spa, one wondered if there would ever be a more perfect time to exit the stage.

It was the fairy tale moment in a remarkable story for the long-time team-mates.

McHugh and McClure, part of NI's men's four that won gold at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, had done it again 24 years later.

Only nothing about it felt like a swansong. The team, anchored by their two old heads, is not at the end of its run but rather feels right in its prime, thanks largely to the other two members of the four.

What McClure and McHugh bring in experience, Sam Barkley and Adam McKeown offer in youthful exuberance.

The two have provided not just their talents, but an influx of enthusiasm and drive that the team's elder statesmen relish working with.

"These boys. are the driving force," said McHugh, NI's joint flagbearer this year in what was his seventh Commonwealth Games.

"They're driving me on to produce, they're making me more hungry.

"They're here to take my title, I'm here to show that I'm still here, I'm still playing."

Sam Barkley (left) and Adam McKeown were not yet born when their team-mates won gold in 1998

Throughout the tournament the team looked, and indeed sounded, like the perfect balance. McClure and McHugh were the voices you could hear from the stands.

"Come on, you," was the cry of choice if a bowl threaten to deter from its plotted path toward the jack.

The now two-time Commonwealth gold medallists knew when their team-mates need to hear from them. When to encourage and when to offer a word of advice. When to raise the intensity levels and when to appeal for a calm head.

Far from needing their hands held Barkley and McKeown relished the responsibility of being the team's front end, but the experience at the other end of the rink was always there if they ever felt the urge to lean on something.

"I said to Adam in the very first game we played against Canada, the other pair were kneeling down at the other end of the rink and I just said to him 'look at that for a back end'," Barkley, 23, reflected.

"Honestly, it fills you full of hope. It really does, they're legends."

Could the same team return to defend its title in Australia in four years' time?

We've so much confidence in them, so much faith," McKeown agreed.

"We know they can play the big bowls because they've showed it and they were fantastic. They're inspirations to us all."

Everything came together for the four players in the final. Having fallen behind early India tried desperately to wrestle just a few inches of momentum back, to sow a few seeds of doubt in their opponents' minds.

But never for a moment did NI flinch. India did not get to within five shots of the lead after the third end, and Northern Ireland sailed to a richly deserved win.

From all angles they resembled a team in its prime. Not one seeking to use the stage, perfect though it appeared, as a swansong.

As for what happens next, Victoria is only four years away.

"Why not?" asked McHugh.

"The body is still going well and the mind is still going well. We have to go and defend our title."