Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 5000m results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|UGA
|Jacob KIPLIMO
|13:08.08
|2
|KEN
|Nicholas Kipkorir KIMELI
|13:08.19
|3
|KEN
|Jacob KROP
|13:08.48
|4
|ENG
|Marc SCOTT
|13:19.64
|5
|RWA
|Yves NIMUBONA
|13:20.20
|6
|NZL
|George BEAMISH
|13:21.71
|7
|ENG
|Patrick DEVER
|13:22.10
|8
|AUS
|Jack RAYNER
|13:24.90
|9
|CAN
|John GAY
|13:29.82
|10
|AUS
|Matthew RAMSDEN
|13:30.38
|11
|KEN
|Cornelius KEMBOI
|13:32.21
|12
|IOM
|David MULLARKEY
|13:43.92
|13
|GHA
|William AMPONSAH
|13:51.63
|14
|NAM
|Daniel Nghidinwa PAULUS
|13:53.12
|15
|TAN
|Faraja Lazaro DAMASI
|13:59.16
|16
|TAN
|Josephat Joshua GISEMO
|14:05.82
|17
|LES
|Tebello RAMAKONGOANA
|14:54.62
|18
|SOL
|Rosefelo SIOSI
|17:26.93
|DNF
|FIJ
|Yeshnil KARAN
|DNF
|IND
|Avinash Mukund SABLE