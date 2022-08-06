Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Eilish McColgan will carry the Scotland flag at Monday's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium.

McColgan won the 10,000m on Wednesday in a Games record amid emotional scenes, as she emulated the achievement of mother Liz in 1986 and 1990.

The 31-year-old will run again in the 5000m final on Sunday.

McColgan, competing at her third Commonwealth Games, said the honour "tops off an already amazing week".

"Representing Scotland is such a moment of pride," she continued. "We are a close-knit team - I have been running and competing with so many of the team since I was 12.

"But not just the athletes; the medics, coaches and staff. That's what makes it special, so to lead them out at the closing ceremony will be a moment I will never forget."