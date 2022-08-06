Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Guernsey's Alastair Chalmers has won a bronze medal at the 400m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The reigning British champion, 22, won the island's first ever athletics medal and the island's second at Birmingham 2022 after bowler Lucy Beere's silver in the women's singles.